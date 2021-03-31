Realme GT Neo with 64MP camera, dual-tone shade launched: Price, specs

Realme GT Neo, the Chinese OEM’s latest mid-range smartphone has finally been introduced in China. While some of the core details were already teased by the company in the past week, Realme has now announced the official price and availability details of the new GT-series phone. The device has been launched for a starting price of CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,000) for the base variant. Also Read - Realme GT Neo to launch in India soon, new TENNA, BIS listing hint

Realme GT Neo price, availability

Realme GT Neo has been launched in China for a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM/128GB variant will cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,300) and the top-end model will 12GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 25,700). The phone will go on sale in the home turf from April 8.

Realme GT Neo specifications, features

The new Realme GT Neo shares similar internals to the former Realme GT 5G phone, however, the new GT phone now flaunts a dual-tone shade. Specs-wise, the Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top right corner. The tall display supports full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

For gaming and multitasking functionality, a Dimensity 1200 SoC from MediaTek is integrated into the device. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the imaging front, the Realme GT Neo gets a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme GT Neo runs Android 11 OS-based Realme UI 2.0 proprietary skin on top. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and includes 50W fast charge support. The phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB-C port under its connectivity suite. The new GT Neo features VC cooling technology as well. The phone has reportedly appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) site which indicates the phone’s imminent launch in India.