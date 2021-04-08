comscore Realme GT phones expected to launch in India next month: Know details
News

Realme GT series expected to launch in India next month

Mobiles

Realme GT series, consisting of the GT 5G and the GT Neo, recently made its entry in China and is now expected to launch in India soon.

realme gt 5g

Realme GT 5G

Realme recently made a new Realme GT smartphone series official in China. The lineup, consisting of the GT 5G and the GT Neo is now expected to launch in India soon, as hinted at by the company. Also Read - Realme C25, Realme C20, Realme C21 budget smartphones set to launch in India today

Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Francis Wong has reportedly revealed the expected time of arrival of the new smartphones, which could be next month. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro Review: The Wannabe Pro

Realme GT phones coming to India

Wong (as per a report by TechRadar), hinted at the arrival of the devices at the “Know your Realmers” series when asked about the phone he uses. While the name wasn’t revealed, it was told that it is an upcoming flagship phone set to launch on Realme‘s third anniversary. We can assume it’s the Realme GT 5G. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched with ANC, new design and much lower price

For those who don’t know, Realme began operating in May 2018. Hence, we can expect the Realme GT series to launch sometime in May. Although, we don’t have an exact date.

Additionally, it isn’t known if the company launches the Realme GT Neo too.

Realme GT phones features, specs, price

To recall, the Realme GT 5G is the latest flagship by the company. It comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, it houses three rear snappers (64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens), along with a 16-megapixel front shooter. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, and starts at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 34,000).

With its entry in India, it could be a pretty affordable deal and compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9 series and even the ASUS ROG Phone 5.

As for the Realme GT Neo, it gets a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, the same cameras as the GT 5G, 50W fast charging, and more. It starts at CNY 1,799, which is around Rs 20,000.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2021 9:57 AM IST

