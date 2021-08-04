comscore Realme GT series launching on August 18 with Realme GT Master Edition
  Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany
Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the Realme GT’s launch date for the Indian market. The Explorer Edition models are also coming.

Realme GT master Edition

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Realme GT in India and now, Realme has made it official as to when its bargain-priced flagship is coming to India. In a recent YouTube interview, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed August 18 as the launch date for the Realme GT series. Note the word “series” as he is hinting at two phones: Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

The Realme GT is currently the second-best phone the company makes and sells internationally; the best one is now the Realme Flash. The Realme GT Explorer Edition is part of the more affordable and design-focused Explorer Edition series in the midrange segment. Another report confirms that Realme also plans to bring the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and GT Neo to India. Also Read - Upcoming phone launches to expect in August 2021: Redmi 10, iQOO 8, Realme GT, Samsung Galaxy A52s, more

Realme GT price hinted too

In an interview with India Today, Sheth also confirms that the base version of the Realme GT 5G will cost approximately Rs 30,000. If this is true, the Realme GT could be the most affordable smartphones this year to offer the Snapdragon 888’s high-end performance. Currently, the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro are the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phones you can buy in India. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Samsung A22 5G, Redmi Note 10T, etc

Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT is essentially based on the Realme X7 Max, which launched in India a couple of months ago. The X7 Max uses a plastic unibody design and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, whereas the GT uses metal-glass body and a Snapdragon 888 chip. The rest of the features are similar between both these phones.

The Realme X7 Max in our review showed itself as a performance-oriented smartphone with a good user experience but average cameras. The Realme GT is also expected to offer a similar outlook, only with the performance bit dialed up to a hundred. Some of the key highlights include a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sample rate and 120Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 64-megapixel triple rear camera, and a unique design.

The GT Master Edition uses the Snapdragon 778G chip instead of the high-end Qualcomm or MediaTek chips. It also goes for a different design theme when compared to the Realme GT. The GT Master Edition offers the Snapdragon 870 chip.

  Published Date: August 4, 2021 9:36 AM IST

