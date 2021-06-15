Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Robot Vacuum accompanies

The Realme X7 Max left us impressed as a high-performance mid-range smartphone but we all knew Realme wasn’t done with its flagship-class phones yet. The Realme GT in China was the most powerful one the company has ever made and it was destined to make it to global markets, including India. Today, the Realme GT reaches Europe as the company’s flagship along with a Robot vacuum cleaner. Also Read - Realme X9 appears on the company's site, launch in India expected soon

The Realme GT competes with the likes of the affordable Snapdragon 888 toting smartphones such as the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro. The prices start at Euro 449 (Rs 39,900) for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-spec GT with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Euro 599 (Rs 53,200). The availability is complex but the phone will launch in India later in the year. Also Read - Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch on June 15 alongside Realme GT: Report

Realme GT global version specs and prices

The global version of the Realme GT is hardly any different from the Chinese version. That means the phone gets the same Snapdragon 888 chip along with the same 120Hz AMOLED Full HD+ display measuring 6.4-inches. In fact, the specifications remain identical to the Realme X7 Max, except for the build material and the charging speeds. Also Read - Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

The Realme GT gets the faster 65W charging solution and a glass rear instead of the plastic one on the X7 Max. Prices on the European models are always higher and hence, you can expect Realme to price the phone competitively when it launches in India in a few months. It is possible that similar to the Realme X7 Max, the GT could end up becoming the most affordable Snapdragon 888 phone in its class.

Oh, and if you were worrying, the Yellow variant in Vegan Leather is also present for global markets.

Realme Robot Vacuum launches too

Xiaomi did it with the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P and it was obvious that Realme wouldn’t sit out the trend. The Realme Robot Vaccum costs Euro 299 (Rs 27,000) and before you wonder, Realme has confirmed bringing it to India around the Diwali period. You can expect the Indian prices to be slightly lower than the global ones.

Similar to Xiaomi’s option, the Realme Robot Vacuum can both vacuum and mop. Realme says the cleaner has a 600ml dust box inside and users will need to buy the wet cleaning box separately. The dust box can self-clean, which is a plus point. The machine has 3000Pa of suction power. The cleaner uses LiDAR sensors to navigate around a household and avoid obstacles. A 5200mAh battery powers the machine. One can use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to control it via voice.