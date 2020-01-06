comscore Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series | BGR India
Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series since launch in August

Realme has confirmed that it sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series in India since launch in August.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 10:40 AM IST
Realme 5 Pro Review 1

Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of its Realme 5 series in India through 2019. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, revealed the sales figures on Twitter. The numbers include sales of Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5s. These devices were launched in India last year as part of leap to quad camera setup. This only means one thing: Realme customers have overwhelmingly adopted the quad camera setup offered with this series.

Realme 5 Series sales surpass 5.5 million units

Realme has become a clear disrupter in the smartphone market. According to IDC, India’s smartphone market ships record 46.6 million units in third quarter of 2019. Realme was the fourth major brand with shipments of 6.7 million units. It saw 401 percent gain in its year-over-year shipments. During the third quarter of 2018, the company had shipped only 1.3 million devices and it’s market share is only expected to grow further.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

To recall, Realme launched the Realme 5 series in August last year. It included the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The company added third model in the form of Realme 5s in November last year. Realme 5 is available starting from Rs 8,999 while Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. Realme 5s, which is an updated version of Realme 5, is available starting from Rs 9,999. Realme 5 and Realme 5s feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display while Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display.

Both Realme 5 and Realme 5s use Snapdragon 665 while the Realme 5 Pro gets Snapdragon 712 SoC. All the three models feature quad rear camera setup with Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5s getting 48-megapixel main shooter. They also offer an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor. Realme 5 and Realme 5s feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Realme 5 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Both Realme 5 and Realme 5s pack a 5,000mAh battery while Realme 5 Pro has a 4,035mAh battery.

  Published Date: January 6, 2020 10:40 AM IST

Top smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in January 2020

