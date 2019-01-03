Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months

Realme debuted with its entry-level smartphone in May 2018, called Realme 1. The company, which is an Oppo subsidiary, later launched four more wallet-friendly smartphones. With the growing popularity and good price-to-performance ratio devices, Realme announced that it sold 4 million devices in 7 months. The announcement of Realme’s success ride till now was made via its official Twitter account.

“A great start to the New Year, we are happy to announce that the Realme Family is now 4 million strong! Thank You for your love. We wish we grow bigger and better in 2019,” the company tweeted. According to CounterpointResearch, the Oppo subsidiary garnered the third position overall for India sales during the Diwali holiday sales, topping the likes of Honor, Huawei, LG, OnePlus and others for sale period.

Besides, rumors are rife that Realme is all set to launch yet another pocket-friendly smartphone, which will be priced under 10,000 bracket. As of now, the exact details regarding the specifications and availability of the smartphone are unknown. The company is speculated to launch Realme A1 with Qualcomm’s 600-tier Snapdragon chipset or MediaTek’s Helio P60 Soc. The handset is said to debut in India in the Q1 of 2019 and will be positioned under the Realme U1 smartphone.

Watch: How Realme phones are made

To recall, the Realme U1 was launched recently, housing the latest MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, accompanied by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The handset features a 6.3-inch IPS grade panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The panel is protection by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel RGB sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. For selfies, there is a massive 25-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the 10W fast charging.