comscore Realme teases big announcement for IFA 2020 Berlin | BGR India
News

Realme to debut at IFA 2020, teases big announcement

News

The company's CEO teased big announcement for the event slated to happen in the coming months.

  • Published: July 19, 2020 5:08 PM IST
realme 2 pro logo

Realme is all set to debut at the IFA Berlin 2020 later this year. This development was shared by the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, who retweeted and commented on a tweet by IFA Berlin. He said, ” See you in Europe. Big announcement to come from Realme at IFA 2020.  Also Read - Xiaomi saw 48% decline in shipments in Q2, Realme dropped to fifth in India smartphone market

Without giving further details, Sheth basically confirmed the company will be showcasing something new and big. Rumors suggest this could be the new Realme X3 Pro which is likely to support the new 125W UltraDart fast charging technology. Showcasing this technology at the IFA 2020 Berlin could be the ideal way to make its debut for Realme. Also Read - Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched; set to go on sale next week

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

The feature is said to allow a 5G smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be fully charged in 20 minutes. It claims to be the “best solution” for the battery life problems on smartphones compatible with the 5G network. Also Read - Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

Realme UltraDART Features

Unlike other solutions, UltraDART is compatible with VOOC, Dart, Warp, SuperVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, and SuperDart protocols. Additionally, UltraDART supports other protocols: 125W PPS, 65W PD, and 36W QC. With 125W UltraDART charging, a 5G smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery will reach a 33 percent charge in approximately 3 minutes. In addition, it can fully charge it in just 20 minutes.

Realme has a temperature control system that will limit this UltraDART charging power whenever the device reaches a temperature above 40 degrees. The company wants the charging speed to be safe, rather than looking for an ultra-fast charging speed.

Xiaomi saw 48% decline in shipments in Q2, Realme dropped to fifth in India smartphone market

Also Read

Xiaomi saw 48% decline in shipments in Q2, Realme dropped to fifth in India smartphone market

This charging technology is expected to be bundled with the upcoming Realme X3 Pro smartphone. The device is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon chipset with up to 10GB RAM and a premium price tag. But all eyes will be glued to hear and know more about the 125W charging feature. After all, electronics related to the battery can be complex, and we’re hoping Realme has made it foolproof.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 5:08 PM IST

Best Sellers