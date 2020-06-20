comscore Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2 | BGR India
Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

The company's CEO shared the details through another episode of AskMadhav on YouTube few days back.

  • Published: June 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared details about update cycle for its C2 smartphone. He said the Realme UI based on Android will be released in September for the device. The budget-friendly Realme C2 launched in India last year. It comes with the Redmi A series from Xiaomi. Also Read - Realme 3 Pro gets June 2020 security patch with several newly added features

Sheth talked about future product launches and the feature updates through the company’s Q&A video series. In the YouTube series called AskMadhav, he regularly shares details about new products, new features and more. For now, Realme C2 will run on Android 9 based ColorOS software interface. The Realme UI has been released for slew of mid-range devices for now. With Realme UI, the phone will support new features of Android 10. They will also get a new UI design and features running over its customised skin. Also Read - Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

It offered the new ColorOS 6 update for C2 users which offered May 2020 Android security patch to the device along with some known bug fixes and overall system stability. The update for C2 came with build version RMX1941EX_11_A.25. The update weighs about 92.5MB in size. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Realme C2 specifications

Realme launched the C2 in India last year in the month of April. It was launched with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The C2 flaunts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Madhav said, Realme is also going to launch new 55-inch smart TV and its wireless charger in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST

