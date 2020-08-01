Realme has introduced its affordable wireless charger in India. The company has launched its 10W charger priced at Rs 899. The product is available on its website. The charging pad has a circular design with the Realme branding in the middle. Also Read - Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

The charger is available only in grey color and it gets USB Type C support with charging power up to 10W available for various compatible devices. The charging pad is circular in shape, measures 9.9-mm in thickness, and gets matte finishing. The wireless charger from the company works with non-Realme smartphones. Currently, Realme Buds Air is the only wireless charging supported product from the company. It is yet to launch a smartphone that supports wireless charging. Also Read - Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale, claims brand

Since the pad is Qi Charging certified, you can charge any phone or device that supports wireless charging. The charging speed for iPhones is limited to 7.5W. With foreign object protection, the charger makes sure items like credit cards or keys kept on the pad do not activate charging. In addition to this, the company has made sure the charging pad automatically cuts off the power supply to the device. This way, the phone or any other device will not get overcharged. Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

The listing shows that the Realme Wireless Charging supports the power output of 5W, which is ideal for Realme Buds Air. Most Qi wireless chargers support the output of 10W. But in the age of fast charging, 10W is considered to be too slow.

Realme launches 125W UltraDart charging tech

A few weeks back, Realme announced its 125W UltraDART fast charging solution. Using this charger 5G smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery can fully be charged in 20 minutes. It claims to be the “best solution” for the battery life problems on smartphones compatible with the 5G network. Unlike other solutions, UltraDART is compatible with VOOC, Dart, Warp, SuperVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, and SuperDart protocols.

