comscore Realme GT Neo 3 is getting Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Is Taking Applications For The Android 13 Open Beta Update For The Realme Gt Neo 3
News

Realme is taking applications for the Android 13 Open beta update for the Realme GT Neo 3

News

Realme has confirmed that the GT Neo 3 is the latest device that will be supported for the Open beta update of the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS.

Highlights

  • Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W are now eligible for Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS.
  • To receive the update, GT Neo 3 users need to follow a few steps.
  • Since it is a beta update, there will be a few bugs, so taking a backup is recommended.
Realme GT Neo 3 Android 13 Beta

Realme is steadily rolling out the latest Realme UI 3.0 beta based on Android 13 OS to its devices. Once the update hits your device, Realme will soon release the stable version of the update. The newest phones to join the beta program are the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W. Also Read - Realme 10 series might debut on November 5: All we know so far

Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W are now eligible for Realme UI 3.0 Open beta (Android 13)

Realme is now taking applications for the Realme UI 3.0 beta for the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W. Once registered, both phones will get the new update. However, there’s a process before you simply go ahead and register. Also Read - Purported Realme 10 series poster surfaced on the internet revealing design and key details

Firstly, your GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W should be on the following version: RMX3561_11.A.15, RMX3561_11.A.16, RMX3563_11.A.15, RMX3563_11.A.16. If your device is not on any of these versions, you can update or manually download and install the update from here. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ to come with a big 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support

Once you update, you need to head to Settings and start the trial and apply for the beta update program. Follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Settings on your Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Step 2: Tap on Software Updates.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings icon or the gear icon in the upper right corner.

Step 4: Tap on Trial Version.

Step 5: Then, input and submit your details.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Apply Now.

After the application is approved, you shall receive the beta update of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS.

It is worth noting that since this will be the beta update for the phone, it is bound to have some bugs. However, you will get to test the features of both the new Realme UI 3.0 and Android 13 OS.

The Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution. Both are basically the same model with the only difference in the battery. The Neo 3 has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, whereas, the Neo 3 150W packs a 4,500mAh battery but faster 150W fast support. Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has 50MP triple-rear cameras and a single selfie snapper.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 8:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OxygenOS 13 beta rollout schedule released
News
OxygenOS 13 beta rollout schedule released
How to send a Google Keep file to Google Doc

How To

How to send a Google Keep file to Google Doc

WhatsApp beta users can now caption forwards before sending

Apps

WhatsApp beta users can now caption forwards before sending

Steam PC games to cost more in India: Here s why

Gaming

Steam PC games to cost more in India: Here s why

Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones, says Sundar Pichai

News

Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones, says Sundar Pichai

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 is now eligible for the Realme UI 3.0 Open beta program

Bugs in Safari, iOS 16.1 could let hackers steal users sensitive data: Cert-In

OxygenOS 13 beta rollout schedule released

MG Hector 2022 to Force Gurkha 5-door: Top 5 upcoming car launches in India next month

MG Hector 2022 to Force Gurkha 5-door: Top 5 upcoming car launches in India next month

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look