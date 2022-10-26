Realme is steadily rolling out the latest Realme UI 3.0 beta based on Android 13 OS to its devices. Once the update hits your device, Realme will soon release the stable version of the update. The newest phones to join the beta program are the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W. Also Read - Realme 10 series might debut on November 5: All we know so far

Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W are now eligible for Realme UI 3.0 Open beta (Android 13)

Realme is now taking applications for the Realme UI 3.0 beta for the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W. Once registered, both phones will get the new update. However, there’s a process before you simply go ahead and register. Also Read - Purported Realme 10 series poster surfaced on the internet revealing design and key details

Firstly, your GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W should be on the following version: RMX3561_11.A.15, RMX3561_11.A.16, RMX3563_11.A.15, RMX3563_11.A.16. If your device is not on any of these versions, you can update or manually download and install the update from here. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ to come with a big 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support

Once you update, you need to head to Settings and start the trial and apply for the beta update program. Follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Settings on your Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Step 2: Tap on Software Updates.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings icon or the gear icon in the upper right corner.

Step 4: Tap on Trial Version.

Step 5: Then, input and submit your details.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Apply Now.

After the application is approved, you shall receive the beta update of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS.

It is worth noting that since this will be the beta update for the phone, it is bound to have some bugs. However, you will get to test the features of both the new Realme UI 3.0 and Android 13 OS.

The Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution. Both are basically the same model with the only difference in the battery. The Neo 3 has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, whereas, the Neo 3 150W packs a 4,500mAh battery but faster 150W fast support. Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has 50MP triple-rear cameras and a single selfie snapper.