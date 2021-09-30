comscore Realme launched Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in India
Realme launched Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in India: Check price, availability, offers, discounts

Realme launched TechLife Air Purifier, TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and TechLife Robot Vacuum. Devices will be available in Flipkart's Big Billion Sale

After making a strong presence in India’s smartphone market, Realme is constantly increasing its business. The company has launched three new products under its TechLife brand in India – Realme TechLife Air Purifier, Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum. All these devices will be available in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Besides demonstrating the products, the company revealed information about their price, sale date, and discounts available in the sale. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

Realme TechLife Robot Vaccum Also Read - Realme launching TechLife vacuum cleaner, air purifier in India on September 30

Realme TechLife Robot Vaccum

The TechLife Robot Vacuum price is Rs 24,999, but you will be able to buy it for Rs 19,999 in the Big Billion Days sale. The sale will start from October 3 at night on realme.com and Flipkart. Flipkart Plus Members will be able to buy this product from October 2 at midnight. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 confirmed to arrive in India in October

The TechLife Robot Vacuum is equipped with surface adaptation technology, 3000Pa suction, 300mL electronic water tank, and HEPA filter. It has a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function and has three cleaning modes, including Mop, Vacuum, and Mop + Vacuum mode.

Its customized home cleaning plan will help you set up a cleaning plan according to your needs and preferences. It comes with Google Assistant and Alexa support and has a 5,200 mAh battery.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier

TechLife Air Purifier

TechLife Air Purifier is priced at Rs 7,999. It will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Its first sale will start on October 2 at 12 pm on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Purifier has a high CADR or clean air delivery rate of 330m³/h. It has five wind modes – sleep, soft, normal, strong, and auto. The air quality sensors and air quality detection indicators are present to tell you about the PM2.5 particles present in the air. Additionally, it has a 3-layer filtration structure which includes HEPA H12 high-efficiency filter and 60+ layer mountain fold structure.

Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The price of the TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is Rs 7,999. It will be available on Flipkart for Rs 7,499. Its first sale will start on October 2 at 12 pm on realme.com and Flipkart.

The 10,500 rpm motor powers the TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. It has a 2,200mAh battery that gives a backup of 40 minutes on soft cleaning mode and 20 minutes on strong cleaning mode. It has a HEPA filter that performs filtration at the micron level. It comes with two cleaning modes and several brush head options, including a motorized floor brush, a 2-in-1 brush, a crevice tool, and an extension tube.

  Published Date: September 30, 2021 7:24 PM IST

Realme launched Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in India
Realme launched Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in India
