Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China

Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank alongside Realme Q in China, priced around Rs 1,000

Realme has launched its 10,000mAh Power Bank alongside Realme Q in China. The power bank seems like a promising option in the 10,000mAh capacity.

  Published: September 5, 2019 5:26 PM IST
Realme launched Realme Q, a rebranded version of Realme 5 Pro in China, today. Alongside the budget smartphone, the Chinese company also launched new power banks. These power banks are aimed to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi power bank. The power banks come with 10,000mAh capacity and they even support USB Type-C port. The power banks are being offered in three different colors and show how the former sub-brand of Oppo is diversifying beyond smartphones.

Realme Power Bank: Price, Capacity and Sale

The exact name of this power bank is not known yet but Realme seems to be describing it as a fast charge mobile source. The power bank comes with trademark Realme design language and has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It has a 3D shallow book feel, according to the company and includes a USB Type-C port. It also supports two-way fast charging and charges at 18W. The power bank is priced at RMB 99 (around Rs 1,000) and comes in black, red or yellow color. It will go on sale starting September 12 in China.

Realme Q with 48-megapixel quad cameras launched: Price, features, specifications

Realme Power Bank vs Xiaomi Mi 10,000mAh Power Bank

If launched in India, the new 10,000mAh Power Bank will compete with Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i with 10,000mAh capacity. These power banks start at Rs 899 in the country and also support 18W fast charging. While Realme’s power bank relies on USB Type-C port for input, the Mi Power Bank 2i uses micro USB port for input. Both the power banks should take approximately four and a half hours to fully charge over a standard cable.

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019: Apple iPhone 11, Huawei Mate 30, Nokia 7.2, Vivo V17 Pro, Realme XT and more

There is no word yet on whether Realme plans to bring this power bank to India just yet. However, the company has announced an event on September 13 where it will launch the Realme XT. The smartphone will be the first with a 64-megapixel main camera in India. There is a possibility that this device gets launched as one more thing by the company.

