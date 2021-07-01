Realme launches bread trimmer, hair dryer in India: Check price in India here

Realme just launched three new lifestyle products in India: Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus and Hair Dryer. With this, the company has entered the personal care and grooming category in India. Also Read - Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launched at just Rs 499 in India: Top features, and more

Realme Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus, Hair Dryer: Price in India

Realme Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,999, respectively. The Realme Hair Dryer is also priced at Rs 1,999. All of these products will be made available in India starting July 5 via Realme.com and Flipkart. The company claims that these products will soon also be made available in its offline partner stores. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro gets Android 11 update finally, brings new Realme UI 2.0

Realme Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus, Hair Dryer: Features

Realme Beard Trimmer comes with a 10mm comb with 0.5mm precision. The company claims that it has self-sharpening stainless-steel blades which prevent skin friction. It comes with 20 length settings, allowing users to set different beard styles. The trimmer is backed by an 800mAh battery, which the company claims can last for 120 minutes on a single charge. It has a travel lock, which prevents users from accidentally turning it on while travelling and operates at 68db. Also Read - Cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy right now in India: Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8 5G, etc

The Plus variant comes with 10mm and 20mm combs with 0.5mm precision and a skin-friendly ABS material body for a comfortable grip. It also features an IPX7 water resistance rating, while sharing all other features with the vanilla variant.

Realme Hair Dryer: Features

Realme Hair Dryer’s fan functions at 19,000rpm and offers 13.9m/s wind speed and is rated at 1400W. The company claims that the dryer can dry any users hair in just 5 minutes. The company claims that the device operates at an ideal temperature lower than 55 degrees Celsius.

During its event, Realme announced that the Hair Dryer generates 20 million/cm3 negative ions that not only help in drying the hair faster but improve the hair health by closing the cuticle and moisturizing the hair and scalp.

The device offers 2 wind speeds, 1 hot air setting and 1 cold air setting. It is V-0 flame resistant and is built out of high-grade ABS and PC materials. There is an inlet mesh, nylon mesh and an air inlet griller that prevents hair from getting sucked inside the hairdryer.