Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

Realme today launched a bunch of devices in India. These include a Realme Smart TV, Realme 7i, a smart camera, and an electric toothbrush. Apart from these, the brand also took the wraps off its three

  • Published: October 7, 2020 3:20 PM IST
Realme Buds Air Pro

Realme today launched a bunch of devices in India. These include a Realme Smart TV, Realme 7i, a smart camera, and an electric toothbrush. Apart from these, the brand also took the wraps off its three new audio products. The Realme Buds Air Pro will be available for Rs 4,499, which is the festive first sale offer. It will be sold in Soul White and Rock Black colors. The wireless earphones are originally priced at Rs 4,999. The second audio product from the company is a neckband style earphones. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is priced at Rs 3,999. However, customers will be able to get for Rs 2,999 during the first sale because of the festive season. Also Read - Realme 7i with Snapdragon 662, 5,000mAh battery launched in India; check details

Realme Buds Air Pro features

Realme has introduced the flagship Buds Air Pro wireless earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35db and 94ms super-low latency in gaming mode. The company is claiming that users will get 20 hours of total playback with ANC on. They are equipped with Realme’s customized S1 noise cancellation chip, which is said to offer good noise cancellation effect while consuming low power. It comes with a 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic noise cancellation for a call with ENC noise canceling algorithm, instant auto-connect and Google fast pair. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

Realme Buds Wireless Pro features

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro comes with active noise cancellation, with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB. The noise cancellation is not limited to music playback, but it is also applicable to calls. Available in Party Yellow and Disco Green colors, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro comes with a 13.6mm bass boost driver, Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio, and 119ms Super Low Latency Gaming mode. They feature magnetic instant connect. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Realme soundbar

The company has also launched a 100W soundbar. It comes with four speakers, consisting of 2 full-range speakers and 2 tweeters that gives an output of 60W. It is complemented with a 40W Subwoofer to add a cinematic audio experience to your TV viewing. The soundbar increases the TV sound by 200 percent.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 3:20 PM IST

