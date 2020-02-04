comscore Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India: CMR Report
News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India: CMR Report

News

In 2019, the India smartphone market grew at 7 percent, with the top five smartphone vendors now accounting for 86 percent of the smartphones shipped in India.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 5:56 PM IST

China-based BBK group maintained its lead over Xiaomi for the calendar year 2019 in India with registering 34 percent overall market share, with Xiaomi logging 29 percent share, a new India smartphone market report said on Monday.

Related Stories


BBK Group brands like Vivo garnered 16 percent (84 percent YoY growth) market share, followed by Realme at 10 percent (a massive 246 percent growth) and Oppo at 8 percent (17 percent YoY growth), according to the CMR ‘Mobile Handset Review Report.’ Samsung was at the second place with 23 percent share for the full calendar year while another BBK group brand known as OnePlus (54 percent) were among the fastest-growing smartphone brands.

Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver on crowdfunding for RMB 129

Also Read

Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver on crowdfunding for RMB 129

“In the year ahead, Xiaomi has to execute its new multi-brand strategy in India well, for it to take the BBK Group onslaught head-on. In 2019, the BBK Group brands were among the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India,” said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

In 2019, the India smartphone market grew at 7 percent, with the top five smartphone vendors now accounting for 86 percent of the smartphones shipped in India. Xiaomi grew 5 percent (YoY), driven by its successful Redmi Note series.

“In 2020, Xiaomi will have to develop creative market strategies to hold on its existing user base, as well as look at acquiring new ones. Specifically, with its new multi-brand strategy, it must ensure avoiding cannibalization within the group’s product portfolio,” said the report.

The BBK Group is also set to launch a premium brand iQOO this month as the fight gets intensified despite Coronavirus fears which may hamper shipments. The CMR report said that Samsung “would need to intensify its market approach, by targeting various consumer personas with aggressively priced new devices”.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Realme enjoyed a YoY growth of 246 percent, made possible by its strong product portfolio that brought forth industry-leading specs at aggressive value for money price-points, and backed by a strong market push, the report added.

With IANS inputs

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
News
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

News

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

Poco X2 launched in India: Top five features

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 launched in India: Top five features

Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users
Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for RMB 129

News

Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for RMB 129
Poco X2 First Impressions

Review

Poco X2 First Impressions
Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Price in India, features compared

News

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Price in India, features compared

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 vs Poco F1 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Telefunken ने 32इंच HD-रेड्डी स्मार्ट TV को 9,990 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo V19 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग फरवरी महीने से शुरू होगी

गूगल सर्च में आया नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स मोबाइल प्रीपेड प्लान को कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज और कंपेयर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
News
Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users
Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released
Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

News

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him