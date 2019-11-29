In May 2018, Realme made its debut as a sub-brand of Oppo. In a little over a year, the company has managed to surpass 10 million shipments, and now ranks as the 7th largest smartphone maker in the world. Recently, it was also named as the fastest growing brand by Counterpoint research. Now, Realme CCO has hinted that the company may spin-off from Oppo to become completely independent.

While Realme operates independently from the parent company, it still shares resources with Oppo. Though it has its own marketing departments and R&D. Chung Hsiang-wei, CCO at Realme Taiwan (via GSMArena), said that the company is looking to “build up its own ecosystem and production lines.” However, the spin-off would rely on the company’s growing business.

Realme and Oppo not direct competitors

If you take a look at Oppo and Realme smartphones, you can see the similarities in design and hardware. The price points is also nearly the same. And while this is true with the mid-range devices, Oppo is transitioning into the premium segment with Reno-series smartphones.

To enter the wearables market next

Chung further talked about the future plans of the company. It already sells Bluetooth headphones and power banks, and it now aims to release truly-wireless earbuds. The launch is likely to take place in December. He also revealed one interesting tidbit saying that 60 percent of Oppo owners are female, whereas in the case of Realme, it is males.

The company has also teased X50 smartphone launch, which could be its first 5G smartphone. It should be unveiled in a couple of weeks. Realme is also expected to launch Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC powered 5G smartphones at MWC 2020. Meanwhile, the XT 730G smartphone is set to launch in India sometime in December.

Features Realme XT Price 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh