comscore Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
News

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

News

Realme Link will serve as a control center for company's upcoming IoT products.

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 5:11 PM IST
Realme Link

Realme is set to launch IoT products this year with a plan to expand beyond smartphones. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, has already announced that the company wants to be a lifestyle brand. Now, the company has announced Realme Link as its upcoming app for the IoT products. At MWC 2020, Realme was expected to reveal its IoT products alongside the 5G smartphone. It now seems we will see the IoT products at a separate event.

Related Stories


Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi and Madrid, Spain on February 24. At the event, we will see the launch of Realme X50 Pro 5G. This will be the first 5G smartphone in India and also the first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. In the past, Realme has used its event to tease new products. We might either see Realme’s IoT products at this event or a teaser for them. Since Realme will be talking about 5G at the event, it would make sense for the company to detail other companion devices.

As the name implies, Realme Link app will work as a console to connect and control other connected devices. “As an entrance to the world of intelligent ecological experience, Realme Link can let you find and connect to all your realme IoT products,” the company said in its blog post. With the app, Realme says your smartphone will become the control center. Users will be able to view, operate and control all Realme IoT products. In the future, Realme Link will come pre-installed on all smartphones from Realme.

Ahead of making the app official, Realme is seeking opinion from its fans for the app icon. There are app icons to choose from which show two interconnected letters “L”, which stands for Link. There is also the letter “O”, which stands for Operator. It also represents the ecosystem. “We hope to bring you an ecosystem with excellent IoT experience through realme Link. The extension of the circle represents that realme aims to continuously enrich AIoT product categories and perfect the experience of realme ecosystem,” the company said.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 4:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
News
Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Samsung Galaxy Buds+India price spotted on official website: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+India price spotted on official website: Check details

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

News

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
Best Phone Under 8000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 8000
Best Phone Under 20000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000
Best Phone Under 10000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000
Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन Flipkart के एफिलिएट पेज पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

अमेरिका के इस कदम से और भी बढ़ सकती हैं Huawei की मुश्किलें

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया दमदार स्पीकर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
News
Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

News

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled
Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

News

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram
Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch