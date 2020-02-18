Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

Realme is set to launch IoT products this year with a plan to expand beyond smartphones. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, has already announced that the company wants to be a lifestyle brand. Now, the company has announced Realme Link as its upcoming app for the IoT products. At MWC 2020, Realme was expected to reveal its IoT products alongside the 5G smartphone. It now seems we will see the IoT products at a separate event.

Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi and Madrid, Spain on February 24. At the event, we will see the launch of Realme X50 Pro 5G. This will be the first 5G smartphone in India and also the first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. In the past, Realme has used its event to tease new products. We might either see Realme’s IoT products at this event or a teaser for them. Since Realme will be talking about 5G at the event, it would make sense for the company to detail other companion devices.

As the name implies, Realme Link app will work as a console to connect and control other connected devices. “As an entrance to the world of intelligent ecological experience, Realme Link can let you find and connect to all your realme IoT products,” the company said in its blog post. With the app, Realme says your smartphone will become the control center. Users will be able to view, operate and control all Realme IoT products. In the future, Realme Link will come pre-installed on all smartphones from Realme.

Ahead of making the app official, Realme is seeking opinion from its fans for the app icon. There are app icons to choose from which show two interconnected letters “L”, which stands for Link. There is also the letter “O”, which stands for Operator. It also represents the ecosystem. “We hope to bring you an ecosystem with excellent IoT experience through realme Link. The extension of the circle represents that realme aims to continuously enrich AIoT product categories and perfect the experience of realme ecosystem,” the company said.