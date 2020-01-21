comscore Realme loses market share after festive season sales | BGR India
Realme loses market share after festive sales as Xiaomi, Samsung maintain growth

Being an online-heavy brand, Realme suffered when smartphone sales went down after the festive season sales.

  Published: January 21, 2020 4:34 PM IST
Chinese brand Xiaomi and Korean manufacturer Samsung saw their sales steadily increase after the festive sales held in India between September and November 2019. On the other hand, Realme, a subsidiary of BBK electronics, saw its sales go down significantly. It also remains the only major smartphone brand in the country to slow down post the festive season.

According to data provided by the IDC (International Data Corporation), Realme’s sales peaked in September with a market share jump of 16.74 percent. However, as the sales stopped, the number came down to 9.33 percent in October. Realme’s market share further declined to 8.23 percent in November.

Why did Realme lose numbers after the sale?

As per Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC, most online purchasing of smartphones took place during the festive season. For an online-heavy brand like Realme, this translated to good sale numbers. However, as the sale period passed, online sales went down too, taking Realme’s market share down with it.

Meanwhile, brands like Xiaomi grew after the festive season as well due to their presence outside the online industry. The timing was also key for Xiaomi. With the launch of the new Redmi Note 8 series, the brand managed to boost sales. Within a month of its launch, Xiaomi reported selling over a million Note 8 series devices, gaining numbers in market share.

Samsung surfs on M30s sales

For Samsung, The Galaxy M30s proved to be a major sales boost. “M30s handset worked extremely well for Samsung in the online space and drove shipments for the brand,” quoted Joshi. The brand’s market share in September was 16.19 percent. However, it grew to 19.85 percent in October. Later in November, Samsung’s market share went up to 21.08 percent. Even in the online-only segment, Samsung went from 10.3 percent to 18.77 percent market share between September and November.

  Published Date: January 21, 2020 4:34 PM IST

