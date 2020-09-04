Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

Realme’s first electric toothbrush is now official. The company has launched Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush in India. It has been priced at Rs 1,999, and you’ll be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 10. The first flash sale will take place at 12:00PM (noon) on September 10. It will be made available in Blue and White color options. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

As for the key features, Realme notes that the M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush has 34,000 times/min Sonic Motor and it offers “Best Cleaning In Its Segment”. The Realme toothbrush will have metal-free brush head and anti-bacterial bristles. It’ll operate in four cleaning modes – soft mode, clean mode, white mode and polish mode. The bristles come with a blue indicator, so when the color fades away it means you need to replace the brush head. Also Read - Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color option now available on Amazon India

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is touted to offer 90-days battery life and fast wireless charging. It packs 800mAh battery that takes about 4.5 hours to fully charge. Also, Realme claims that 5 minute charging will offer 2 days of use. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

Recently, Xiaomi launched Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 with 30-days battery life. This was Xiaomi’s second electric toothbrush product in the country. Last time around, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, which is actually the competition product to Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.

At present, there are two popular brands who also have their electric tooth brush around same price. The Oral B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush is priced at Rs 359 and can be purchased easily from online and offline stores. Similarly, the Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery Operated Toothbrush is priced at Rs 599.