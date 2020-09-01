Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

Just like Xiaomi, now its arch-rival Realme is launching an electric toothbrush in India. Realme has announced that it’ll launch ‘Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush’ in India on September 3. The launch event page on Realme’s official website notes some details about the toothbrush and 12:30PM launch time. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

As for the key details, Realme has noted that the M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will have 34,000 times/min Sonic Motor and it'll offer "Best Cleaning In Its Segment". This toothbrush will have metal-free brush head and anti-bacterial bristles. It'll operate in four cleaning modes – soft mode, clean mode, white mode and polish mode. Also, we can see Realme has shared two color images of the toothbrush.

Also Read - Redmi K30 5G could launch in India as OnePlus Nord rival, to be Xiaomi’s first 5G phone in India

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is touted to offer 90-days battery life and fast wireless charging. Recently, Xiaomi launched Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 with 30-days battery life. This is Xiaomi’s second electric toothbrush product in the country. Last time around, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300.

Talking about the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 price, it is a more affordable electric toothbrush than the other Xiaomi toothbrush T300. It is available at Rs 549, but only under crowdfunding on mi.com for now.

At present, there are two popular brands who also have their electric tooth brush around same price. The Oral B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush is priced at Rs 359 and can be purchased easily from online and offline stores. Similarly, the Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery Operated Toothbrush is priced at Rs 599.