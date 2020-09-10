comscore Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 Adventurer luggage sale
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 and Adventurer luggage sale

While the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com, the other two products are exclusively available on Realme.com.

realme-bag

Apart from the Realme 7 and Realme C15 smartphones going on sale today, Realme will also be putting up its M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 and Adventurer luggage on sale at 12:00PM (noon). While the Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com, the other two products are exclusively available on the official website only. Also Read - Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today; Here is everything you need to know

Starting with the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, you’ll be able to buy it at Rs 1,999. It comes in Blue and White color options. On the other hand, the Realme Adventurer luggage costs Rs 2,999. It comes in three color options of Yellow, Blue and Black. The 37L luggage bag comes with TSA-approved lock system. Also Read - Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme website today; check details

The last product on sale today is, Realme Tote Bag 2. The 12L large capacity sling bag is made from high-end materials. It comes in White and Black colors only. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

As for the key features of M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, it has 34,000 times/min Sonic Motor and is touted to offer “Best Cleaning In Its Segment”.

Realme Toothbrush

The Realme toothbrush gets metal-free brush head and anti-bacterial bristles. It’ll operate in four cleaning modes – soft mode, clean mode, white mode and polish mode. The bristles come with a blue indicator, so when the color fades away it means you need to replace the brush head.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is touted to offer 90-days battery life and fast wireless charging. It packs 800mAh battery that takes about 4.5 hours to fully charge. Also, Realme claims that 5 minute charging will offer 2 days of use.

Best Sellers