Realme maintains fourth spot in Indian smartphone industry for the second quarter in a row: Counterpoint

Counterpoint Research has just released its latest report outlining statistics about the Indian smartphone market in Q1 2019. The research firm compiled the data with the help of its Market Monitor service to paint a picture of the total smartphone shipments from major smartphone makers operating in India in the first three months of the year. We have already covered the overall findings of the report in a previous report. As previously reported, Chinese smartphone brands ruled the Indian smartphone maker by capturing 66 percent of the segment. However, here we are going to talk about Realme, the company that entered the market as a sub-brand of Oppo, later split from the company to operate independently and then proceeded to take the smartphone market by storm.

According to the report, the company managed to hold its fourth sport in the Indian smartphone market in terms of the total number of devices shipped in the first quarter of 2019. Counterpoint also noted that this is the second consecutive quarter that the company has managed to stay in the top five smartphone makers. In fact, the growth of Realme along with Vivo and Oppo was instrumental in growing the volume of Chinese devices in the Indian market by 20 percent.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Another reason that helped Realme to maintain its growth was its expansion in the offline sales segment. Counterpoint noted that the offline expansion is now responsible for a “majority of its sales”. The report also outlined that the company has continued to grow fast in the market with the help of its latest smartphone, the Realme 3 that was launched in the month of March.

This kind of growth is impressive for a smartphone company that started its operations just a year prior. It is also possible that the company may continue to hold its position and gain growth as it launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro in the Indian market. Realme 3 Pro is likely to play the role of maintaining and even pushing the smartphone sales for the company in the second quarter. In fact, Realme has also hinted that it is planning yet another smartphone launch in the coming months.