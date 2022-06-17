comscore Realme aims to start manufacturing its laptops, tablets locally in India by 2023
News

Realme plans to manufacture laptops, tablets locally in Noida by 2023: Report

News

Realme has joined hands with KHY Electronics and has now started manufacturing its audio lineup at its Greater Noida facility.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme has started manufacturing its audio products including smartwatches locally in collaboration with KHY Electronics. The facility is located in Greater Noida. As per a report by ET, Realme is planning to start manufacturing laptops and tablets by 2023 in the same facility in Noida. Also Read - Realme C30 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20: All we know so far

The report further reveals that an official spokesperson has confirmed that Realme wants to bring its entire wearables and hearables ecosystem to India. The company is in talks with several other Indian contract manufacturers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

Realme might start manufacturing laptop, tablets in Noida

According to the report, Realme has started discussing the matter with “three” potential partners already. In a conversation with ET, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company has invested 26.7 crore in the manufacture of just one product with KHY Electronics. Also Read - Alleged Realme V21 with up to 8GB RAM spotted on TENAA certification site

Sheth further added that Realme will bring 6-8 products in the category before the 2022 end. All these products will be manufactured locally in the country, and the company will accordingly decide “how much incremental investment is required”.

The Chinese tech giant plans to manufacture 300,000 units of audio products locally by the year-end. It will create somewhere around 100+ jobs in India. The company further claims that it is witnessing a growth in the category due to the affordability of the products.

The company CEO also made a comment regarding the 5G auction in the country. According to him, it is a “positive” response to the smartphone market as it will push tech brands to introduce affordable 5G devices in the market.

Just a couple of weeks back, Realme unveiled its first-ever Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Featuring three stories, the flagship stores include a dedicated Techlife zone that showcases the company’s products including wearables, audio devices, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, smart care products and smart home devices. It also has a cafe where visitors can sit and relax and have snacks and coffee.

  Published Date: June 17, 2022 11:57 AM IST

