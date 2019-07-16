comscore Realme may launch Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone soon
Realme may launch Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone soon

Asus has already confirmed that its ROG Phone II will be the first phone to offer the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Now, a new Realme teaser hints that we might get to see a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone.

Just yesterday, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It boasts of a higher CPU and GPU clock speeds for enhanced performance. Asus has already confirmed that its ROG Phone II will be the first phone to offer the same chipset. Now, a new Realme teaser hints that we might get to see a Snapdragon 855 Plus powered phone.

On Weibo, the Chinese company has sent its greetings to Qualcomm’s new flagship chip in a post that says “Hello, Snapdragon 855+.” This post (spotted by Mydrivers) suggests that Realme might launch a phone with Snapdragon 855 Plus in the future. The new chip reportedly offers 15 percent faster GPU when compared with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Adreno 640 GPU will bump up the performance in graphics.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus is expected to arrive with high-end devices in the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, this SoC offers a faster Kryo 485 Prime core, which is clocked at 2.96GHz. Comparatively, the standard one is clocked at 2.84GHz. All the other features are similar to the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new one still comes with the X24 LTE modem. The Snapdragon 855 Plus can be connected to an external X50 modem for 5G support.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Besides, phone makers like Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, Vivo NEX, and Vivo iQOO are also widely speculated to release a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone. As mentioned above, Asus has already announced that its ROG Phone 2 will draw power from Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. In addition, this gaming phone is rumored to make its debut on July 23.

Separately, Realme recently launched its first pop-up camera device in India. The Realme X comes with a starting price of Rs 16,999 in the country. There is a big 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, it offers an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. There is also support for Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. At the back, you also get a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth.

