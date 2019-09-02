Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

There seems to be a new Realme smartphone in the works that seems like an upgraded version of upcoming Realme XT. The Realme XT is the first smartphone from the company to feature a 64MP camera. And this could become the second one to feature such a camera. According to a Weibo post, the new smartphone from Realme could come with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W VOOC fast charging. The battery seems like an upgrade with 4,000mAh and up from the 20W VOOC 3.0 charging. It is also set to feature a next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor. Here’s a look at all the expected specs.

– 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

– Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

– 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

– Dual SIM

– ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

– 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size with 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size

– 32MP front-facing camera

– In-display fingerprint sensor

– Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

– 4000mAh battery (typical) with 30W VOOC fast charging

There is no official word about the upcoming smartphone, but it could launch sometime after Realme XT. The Realme XT is set to launch in India in a couple of weeks. There is the launch event of Realme Q in China, which is when we could see something about this new smartphone. Now, let’s take a look at the upcoming Realme XT’s specs.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

One can also shoot videos with up to 4K resolution. The latest phone from Realme also offers support for Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The company has also added the Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, which you will also find on other Realme phones.