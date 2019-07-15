Realme launches mobile accessories in India; Check prices

Apart from the Realme X and Realme 3i smartphones, the company today also introduced different mobile accessories for consumers in India. Realme has offered headphones and mobile cases along with the phones already, and today it brought smartphone chargers and cables to kick off their accessories business in the country.

In case you are fan of Realme or say Oppo’s VOOC fast charging, then you will now be able to buy the charger and the cable separately from Realme’s online store as well as Flipkart. The 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging adaptor will be available at Rs 999. The VOOC 3.0 20W Micro-USB cable will cost Rs 299, whereas the VOOC 3.0 20W Type-C cable will cost Rs 399.

Realme has also announced standard 10W Micro-USB cable and charger as well. The 10W Micro-USB cable will cost only Rs 199, while the charging adaptor has been priced at Rs 499. The company has also brought a transparent silicon case for the Realme C2, it will cost Rs 149. The Realme X soft silicon case will come at Rs 299. The two showcased colors with Realme logo include yellow and black.

Realme 3i price in India, availability

The Realme 3i comes in two variants. The base 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage variant costs Rs 7,999. The top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. It will be made available via Flipkart and Realme.com, with sales scheduled to kick off on July 23 at 12:00PM. Buyers will be able to choose from three colors, including Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red.

Realme X price in India, availability

The Realme X will also be available in two variants. Prices start from Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant with 4GB RAM. The top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, on the other hand, costs Rs 19,999. It will be made available via Flipkart and realme.com, with sales scheduled to kick off on July 24 at 12:00PM. Buyers will be able to choose from two color options, including Space Blue and Polar White.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Realme X Master Edition and Realme X Spider-Man Edition

The special Realme X Spider-Man: Far from Home edition will cost buyers Rs 20,999. On the other hand, the Realme X Master Edition with textures seen on onions and garlic will be available for Rs 19,999. Both these special editions will be available sometime in August, but there is no confirmed date as yet.

Features Realme 3i Realme X Price 7999 16999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP Battery 4,230mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline