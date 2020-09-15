Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale in India today and the event will kick off at 12:00PM. The flash sale will take place on Flipkart and Realme.com. It is listed on the e-commerce site with only one storage option. The 4GB RAM variant with 128GB storage comes with a price label of Rs 11,999. As for the offers, you can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

There is also a 5 percent discount on the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. It will be sold in three colors – ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and ‘That Blue’. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, and more. To recall, this budget phone was launched back in May alongside Realme Narzo 10A. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Realme confirms Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch for September 21

Specifications, features

The Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch display that adopts a mini-drop fullscreen design. The notch, according to the company, is smaller than the one seen on other smartphones with such design. It has an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio as well. Realme Narzo 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. This new processor has a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz and brings up to 35 percent improvement in performance. There is also Mali G52 GPU clocked at 1,000MHz that brings a 25 percent improvement in graphics performance. Also Read - Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specs and all you need to know

It also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup stacked vertically where the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel shooter that acts as an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third camera in this setup is a 2-megapixel macro lens while the fourth camera is a black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.