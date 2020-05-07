Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones India launch will now take place on May 11. The company has finally announced that the launch event of the Realme Narzo 10 series will kick off at 12:30PM next week on Monday. The Chinese brand will be streaming the event live on YouTube. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has already published a dedicated Realme Narzo page.

While the green/orange zone users will be able to buy this phone, those in the red zone won’t be able to buy this device. The Realme Narzo 10 price in India could be between Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. The company is already selling the Realme 6 phone with a price tag of Rs 13,999. As for the specifications, Realme has already a few details of the phone ahead of the launch.

Realme Narzo 10 series: Expected price, specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.

The Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. Rumors are rife that the Narzo 10 is a re-branded version of the Realme 6i smartphone. The latter was recently launched in Thailand and Indonesia. The upcoming Realme phones will likely run Android 10 out of the box.