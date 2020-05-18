Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

Realme Narzo 10, the first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G80 processor, will go on sale in India today. The series, which also includes the Narzo 10A, was initially set to launch in March. However, the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 forced the company to delay the launch. Realme tried to announce the device again on April 21 but ended delaying it further. Last week, we saw Realme finally launch the two devices in the country. Also Read - Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India: Here's everything you need to know

Realme Narzo 10 India Sale

Realme Narzo 10 is the premium of the two devices being launched as part of this new series. It is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes in only one storage option of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The sale is scheduled for 12:00PM today and it will be available via realme.com and Flipkart. It is needless to say that the smartphone will only be delivered in green and orange zones. Those living in the red zone won't be able to buy the smartphone during the sale today.

The Narzo 10 from Realme features a classic design that we first saw on the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition. The classic design is inspired by Naoto Fukasawa and the company claims Narzo 10 goes through a "rare spray coating process, the phone has been polished hundreds of times". The backside of the device, however, is not much different from other Realme smartphones. At the front, it features a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen HD+ display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and dedicated eye care mode.

Powered by MediaTeh Helio G80 chipset, it comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and support for expandable storage as well. It sports a quad rear camera system with 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and fourth black and white portrait lens. Inside that mini-drop fullscreen, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Realme UI, packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging. It is a new product category but Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro look like better options, even if they cost Rs 2,000 more.

