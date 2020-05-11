comscore Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

As part of the announcement, the company has launched its long-awaited Realme Narzo 10, and the Narzo 10A. Let’s check out the details for the Narzo 10 series here.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 1:10 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10

Smartphone maker Realme has just launched its latest smartphone lineup, the Realme Narzo 10 series in the Indian market. The company shared the specifications, pricing, and available details for the smartphone series in a launch live stream. As part of the announcement, the company has launched its long-awaited Realme Narzo 10, and the Narzo 10A. It is worth noting that this was the third launch event for the Narzo lineup. The company had to cancel the previous two launch events due to the global pandemic, coronavirus. Let’s check out the details for the Realme Narzo 10 series here. Also Read - Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch new phones this week: Check full details

Realme Narzo 10 pricing, and variants

As per the launch event, the company announced the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The company Realme Narzo 10 features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the 10A comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Both devices will come with somewhat identical specifications and features. Narzo 10 with 4+128GB is priced at Rs 11,999, and the 10A with 3+64GB is priced at Rs. 8,499. Narzo 10 will go on sale from 18 May 2020 at 12 PM and 10A will go on sale from 22 May, 2020 at 12 PM. Both the devices will be available on realme.com and Flipkart. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 India launch set for today: Live stream details, expected price, features

Specifications

Realme 10 series features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and “Mini-Drop” notch style. The company has also added 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on Narzo 10 and simple Gorilla Glass 3 on the 10A. Realme Narzo 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with “That White”, and “That Green” color options. On the other hand, the 10A sports MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with “So White”, and “So Blue” color options. Both the devices come with Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 series smartphones to feature MediaTek Helio G80 processors

Realme Narzo 10A launch, price in India, specifications

Realme Narzo 10A

Moving to the cameras, we get a quad-camera setup on the 10 with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, the company has added an 8-megapixel sensor with an Ultrawide lens with a 2-megapixel Black and White lens for the Portrait mode. We also get a 2-megapixel macro lens as the fourth camera sensor on the Narzo 10. The company has also added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. Realme Narzo 10A comes with a triple rear camera with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, the device features a 2-megapixel lens for portrait images and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the devices allow users to shoot 1080p videos at up to 30fps.

Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support with a USB Type-C port. Moving to the 10A, we get a similar 5,000mAh battery with OTG reverse charging. Both the devices come with three slots including 2 nano SIM slots and a microSD card slot. Beyond this, both the devices feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, Gyrometer, and more.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 1:10 PM IST

