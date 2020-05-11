comscore Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: What's different? | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: What's different?

Check out this head-on comparison between the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A, the brand's latest budget-oriented devices launched today.

  Updated: May 11, 2020 2:59 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10 Realme Narzo 10A

Realme recently launched its Narzo series of performance-oriented budget devices today. The series consists of the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. Both phones launched finally after the event being canceled two times due to the Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Meant to target the youth, the phones are quite alike and quite similar in many ways. Here is a head-on comparison between the two phones. Also Read - Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way

Display

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10A on the other hand also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The difference is that it is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Performance

Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A feature MediaTek processors. The Narzo 10 has a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC while the Narzo 10A features a Helio G70 SoC. The Realme Narzo 10 is the higher-end variant of the two. It features 4GB RAM along with 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the Narzo 10A features 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also Read - Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch new phones this week: Check full details

Camera

The Realme Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally,  there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30 fps.

Realme Narzo 10 series: other specifications

Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. However, the Narzo 10 features a 5000mAh battery and a Type-C port, with support for 18W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 10A also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

The Narzo 10 will be available in That White and That Green starting May 18 for Rs 11,999. Meanwhile, the Narzo 10A will be available in So Blue and So White colors and will be available starting Rs 8,499 since May 22. Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart and the Realme website.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 2:13 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 11, 2020 2:59 PM IST

