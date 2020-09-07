Realme has pushed out another software update for the Narzo series of phones. Both Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A are receiving the latest OTA from the company in India. Realme has posted about the update rollout and changelog on the official community forum. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

As per Realme community forum, the Realme Narzo 10 units in India are getting updated to latest firmware version RMX2020_11.A.29, while the Narzo 10A units are receiving UI version RMX2020_11.A.41. Both updates are being rolled out in phased manner staring September 5, so it would take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - How to take scrolling screenshots on Android phones

Checkout the changelog below: Also Read - Google Maps likely to get app-wide dark mode support very soon

Realme Lab

● Added Super nighttime standby feature

● Added Smooth scrolling feature

Settings

● Added long press to copy IMEI in the status information interface

● Optimized the default display of battery percentage

System

● Added long press to uninstall apps directly in the app drawer

● Fixed the issue that the split screen cannot be used after enable the third-party launcher

Status Bar

● Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode

● Added OTG Switch toggle to notification panel

● Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window

Specifications

Realme 10 series features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and “Mini-Drop” notch style. The company has also added 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on Narzo 10 and simple Gorilla Glass 3 on the 10A. Realme Narzo 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. On the other hand, the 10A sports MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Both the devices come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Moving to the cameras, we get a quad-camera setup on the 10 with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, the company has added an 8-megapixel sensor with an Ultrawide lens with a 2-megapixel Black and White lens for the Portrait mode. We also get a 2-megapixel macro lens as the fourth camera sensor on the Narzo 10. The company has also added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone.

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a triple rear camera with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, the device features a 2-megapixel lens for portrait images and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the devices allow users to shoot 1080p videos at up to 30fps.

The Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support with a USB Type-C port. Moving to the 10A, we get a similar 5,000mAh battery with OTG reverse charging. Both the devices come with three slots including 2 nano SIM slots and a microSD card slot.