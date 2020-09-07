comscore Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving update with August 2020 patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch
News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

As per Realme community forum, the Realme Narzo 10 units in India are getting updated to latest firmware version RMX2020_11.A.29, while the Narzo 10A units are receiving UI version RMX2020_11.A.41.

  • Published: September 7, 2020 6:23 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10 (10)

Realme has pushed out another software update for the Narzo series of phones. Both Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A are receiving the latest OTA from the company in India. Realme has posted about the update rollout and changelog on the official community forum. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

As per Realme community forum, the Realme Narzo 10 units in India are getting updated to latest firmware version RMX2020_11.A.29, while the Narzo 10A units are receiving UI version RMX2020_11.A.41. Both updates are being rolled out in phased manner staring September 5, so it would take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - How to take scrolling screenshots on Android phones

Checkout the changelog below: Also Read - Google Maps likely to get app-wide dark mode support very soon

Realme Lab

● Added Super nighttime standby feature

● Added Smooth scrolling feature

Settings

● Added long press to copy IMEI in the status information interface

● Optimized the default display of battery percentage

System

● Added long press to uninstall apps directly in the app drawer

● Fixed the issue that the split screen cannot be used after enable the third-party launcher

Status Bar

● Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode

● Added OTG Switch toggle to notification panel

● Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window

Specifications

Realme 10 series features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and “Mini-Drop” notch style. The company has also added 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on Narzo 10 and simple Gorilla Glass 3 on the 10A. Realme Narzo 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. On the other hand, the 10A sports MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Both the devices come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Moving to the cameras, we get a quad-camera setup on the 10 with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, the company has added an 8-megapixel sensor with an Ultrawide lens with a 2-megapixel Black and White lens for the Portrait mode. We also get a 2-megapixel macro lens as the fourth camera sensor on the Narzo 10. The company has also added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a triple rear camera with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, the device features a 2-megapixel lens for portrait images and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the devices allow users to shoot 1080p videos at up to 30fps.

The Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support with a USB Type-C port. Moving to the 10A, we get a similar 5,000mAh battery with OTG reverse charging. Both the devices come with three slots including 2 nano SIM slots and a microSD card slot.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 6:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
News
MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

News

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Entertainment

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

News

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today
These Samsung Galaxy users having trouble with GPS, many complain

News

These Samsung Galaxy users having trouble with GPS, many complain

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 और Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, जानिए नया प्राइस

iPhone 12 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग डेट इस हफ्ते आ सकती है सामने: रिपोर्ट्स

PUBG Mobile पर लगा बैन, पर PUBG कैसे बच निकला, क्या है इसका चीनी कनेक्शन

बजट रेंज में दमदार फीचर्स के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा LG K52, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

PUBG Mobile Ban: अपने यूजर्स का कौन कौन सा डेटा इकट्ठा करता था पबजी मोबाइल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak
News
Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak
MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

News

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch
Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

News

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers