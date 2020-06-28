Smartphone maker Realme has just launched a new variant of its recent smartphone in the market, the Realme Narzo 10. It does not look like the company has made any formal announcement for the launch of this new variant. The launch comes just about a week after the company launched a new variant for its Narzo 10A smartphone. It is also interesting to note that the new variant will go on sale during the next flash sale. As part of the reveal of the new color variant, the smartphone also shared the details regarding the next sale. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Realme Narzo 10 variant and sale here. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, features

Realme Narzo 10 new variant launched; details

According to the information available, smartphone leaker Sudhanshu spotted the new variant on the official Realme website. Taking a closer look, the company has introduced a new “That Blue” color to attract more buyers to purchase the Narzo 10. Beyond the new color, other factors such as the design, RAM, and storage combination and price remain unchanged. To recap, the new “That Blue” color will feature 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 11,999. This new color joins the “That White” color that was already available at launch to offer more options to buyers. Also Read - Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Talking about the sale, Realme revealed that the new variant is all set to go on sale on June 30. Beyond the new “That Blue” option, “That White” color will also be on sale on Flipkart and Realme India website. Interested buyers can make use of the exchange offer on the Realme India website or Flipkart to push the price down. The smartphone maker will also likely team up with Flipkart to offer a number of bank offers to maximize savings. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A and Watch set to go on sale at 12PM; Everything you need to know

Features Narzo 10 Price 11999 Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 OS realme UI Based on Android 10 Display 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600×720 HD+ Internal Memory 4GB + 128GB Rear Camera 48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens Front Camera 16MP Primary camera Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline