  Realme Narzo 10 India launch set for today: Live stream details, expected price, features
Realme Narzo 10 India launch set for today: Live stream details, expected price, features

The company will reveal the India price, features, and sale details of the Realme Narzo 10 device at 12:30PM today.

  Published: May 11, 2020 9:02 AM IST
The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones will finally be launched today. The handsets which were supposed to make their debut in March this year will be unveiled today. The company will reveal the India price, features, and sale details of the Realme Narzo 10 device at 12:30PM today. The launch event will be live-streamed via YouTube and its social media pages. We have embedded the live stream link of the Realme Narzo 10 launch event below and you can watch it here.

Realme Narzo 10 series price in India (expected)

Realme Narzo 10 price in India is tipped to be under Rs 15,000. The price of the Realme Narzo 10A version will likely be under Rs 10,000. It is being rumored that the recently launched Realme 6i will be a rebranded version of Narzo 10. The more affordable phone could come with a price tag similar to the Thailand version of the Realme C3. Read on to know more about these handsets.

Specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 10 will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones. The Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. They are expected to ship with Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

