Earlier today, the company itself revealed the design and a few features of the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones. Now, the Realme Narzo 10 device has been spotted in a Chinese retail store. The alleged image of the handset shows Narzo 10 running AnTuTu benchmark. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the upcoming Realme phone will pack a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The smartphone appears to have scored 2,03,078 points on AnTuTu. The Realme 6i was recently launched with the same chipset. Rumors are rife that the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded Realme 6i, whereas the Realme C3 will be launched as Realme Narzo 10A. The India launch of the Realme Narzo 10 will take place on March 26. While we expect Realme to price its Narzo 10 phone under Rs 10,000, the tipster says the price could fall under Rs 15,000 in India.

Do note that the brand recently launched its Realme 6 series in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999 in India. To cover up the Rs 10,000 mobile phone segment, the company is expected to position them under the Realme 6 series. Besides, the phone maker has already confirmed that the Realme Narzo 10 will feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, will launch with a triple camera setup in India.

Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i. The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.