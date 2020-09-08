comscore Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check details
News

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check details

News

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 11,999.

  • Published: September 8, 2020 8:51 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10 (5)

Realme’s Narzo 10 smartphone will be up for sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, and more. It was launched in May alongside Realme Narzo 10A. Both phones have been made available through flash sales since then. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10: Price

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 11,999. It will be sold in three colors – ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and the newly announced ‘That Blue’. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Specifications and features

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port.

Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

Also Read

Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

Realme Narzo 20 on the way?

In other news, Realme is planning to announce the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones soon, and the launch could happen in September itself. While nothing is known about the alleged Realme Narzo 20 series so far, the speculations are that the smartphones could pack budget SoCs from MediaTek to keep the price in check. It is also possible that the two phones could be rebranded models like Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 from the global market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 8, 2020 8:51 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Here's how you can change your Netflix plan
How To
Here's how you can change your Netflix plan
Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

News

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Entertainment

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch
Realme 7i official launch set for September 17: Check expected specifications and other details

News

Realme 7i official launch set for September 17: Check expected specifications and other details
IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

News

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more
Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update

News

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें क्या सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर: 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम फोन Rs 1334 EMI में

ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro अनोखे ट्रिपल फ्लिप कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei Y9a 40W फास्ट चार्जिंग फीचर और MediaTek Helio G80 के साथ लॉन्च

VingaJoy ने 1,599 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Made in India 'पॉकेट में रॉकेट' ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart
News
Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart
Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak
MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

News

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers