Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

Realme’s Narzo 10 smartphone will be up for sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, and more. It was launched in May alongside Realme Narzo 10A. Both phones have been made available through flash sales since then. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10: Price

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 11,999. It will be sold in three colors – ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and the newly announced ‘That Blue’. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Specifications and features

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port.

Realme Narzo 20 on the way?

In other news, Realme is planning to announce the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones soon, and the launch could happen in September itself. While nothing is known about the alleged Realme Narzo 20 series so far, the speculations are that the smartphones could pack budget SoCs from MediaTek to keep the price in check. It is also possible that the two phones could be rebranded models like Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 from the global market.

