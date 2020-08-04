comscore Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications and offers you need to know

The Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale today on Flipkart. The Narzo 10 costs Rs 11,999 and offers a bunch of class-leading specifications such as big battery and quad cameras at the back.

  Published: August 4, 2020 11:50 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (8)

Representational Image

Realme will put the Narzo 10 up for sale once more on Flipkart today. The Narzo 10 was launched a few months ago and is one of Realme’s many budget smartphones. It costs Rs 11,999 and comes in only a single variant and two colours. It competes with the Redmi Note 9 and makes for a compelling alternative to many budget smartphone buyers. The Narzo 10 will go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Both colour variants of the Realme Narzo 10 will be available for purchase. You can get the Narzo 10 in That White and That Blue. There’s a single storage variant that offers 4GB RAM as well as 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can also be expanded via a micro SD card. The phone also features a triple SIM card slot. Realme offers a warranty of one year on the Narzo 10 and six months for its accessories. Also Read - Realme V5 फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC: Price, full specifications, sale date

Realme is offering the Narzo 10 in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port. The Narzo 10 smartphone went on its first sale in India on May 18.

Realme fast chargers also coming

Realme has also confirmed that it will launch a couple of ts fast chargers in India. The company will be launching its 50W and 65W SuperDART chargers in the coming days. These SuperDART chargers will be compatible with select Realme smartphones such as the Realme X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro. One can expect to charge an average 4,200mAh battery to 20 per cent in just five minutes.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 4, 2020 11:50 AM IST

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

