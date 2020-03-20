Realme is all set to launch its new Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India on March 26. The India launch event of the new devices will kick off at 12:30PM. The company has confirmed that it will be live streaming the launch of the Realme Narzo phones via its’s official channels. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has also revealed specifications and design of the handsets.

As per Realme India’s website, the Realme Narzo 10 will feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.

The images also confirm that the handsets will lack a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a possibility that the company might offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the Realme 6 series. The Realme Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. Rumors are rife that the Narzo 10 is a re-branded version of the Realme 6i smartphone. The latter was recently launched in Thailand and Indonesia. The price of the Realme Narzo 10 series is expected to be under Rs 10,000 in India.

