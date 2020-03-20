comscore Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check confirmed specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check confirmed specifications, design
News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check confirmed specifications, design

News

The India launch event of the new Realme Narzo 10 series will kick off at 12:30PM on March 26. The price of the Realme Narzo 10 series is expected to be under Rs 10,000 in India.

  • Updated: March 20, 2020 5:14 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10

Realme is all set to launch its new Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India on March 26. The India launch event of the new devices will kick off at 12:30PM. The company has confirmed that it will be live streaming the launch of the Realme Narzo phones via its’s official channels. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has also revealed specifications and design of the handsets.

Related Stories


As per Realme India’s website, the Realme Narzo 10 will feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.

Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

Also Read

Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

The images also confirm that the handsets will lack a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a possibility that the company might offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the Realme 6 series. The Realme Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. Rumors are rife that the Narzo 10 is a re-branded version of the Realme 6i smartphone. The latter was recently launched in Thailand and Indonesia. The price of the Realme Narzo 10 series is expected to be under Rs 10,000 in India.

Features Realme 6
Price 12999
Chipset 2.05GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor
OS Android 10 (Q)
Display Super AMOLED, Punch-hole display-6.4 inches (16.26 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels-164.4 mmx 75.6 mm-The screen has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 270 ppi pixel density.
Internal Memory
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4200 mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 5:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 20, 2020 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
News
Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

News

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

News

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design
Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

News

Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

News

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
Flipkart Big Shopping Days best offers

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days best offers

हिंदी समाचार

व्हाट्सएप का ‘कोरोना वायरस इंफोर्मेशन हब’ शुरू, मिलेगी ये सभी जरूरी जानकारी

WiFi स्पीड तेज करने के लिए अपना सकते हैं ये ट्रिक्स

नोकिया फोन बनाने वाली कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया HMD Connect ग्लोबल डाटा सिम कार्ड

वीवो अपना नया स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को करेगी ल

ये कंपनी दे रही खास ऑफर, नया कनेक्शन लेने पर एक महीने फ्री में मिलेगा इंटरनेट

News

Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
News
Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

News

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware
Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

News

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones
Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design
BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free