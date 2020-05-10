Realme is set to launch the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones India launch will now take place on May 11. And now it has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will feature the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. These are gaming specific processors that claim to deliver an improved gaming performance. This was announced by Realme on it’s official Twitter handle with a tweet. The tweet reads, “Experience impressive performance and enjoy seamless gaming with A Class G80 AI Processor on the unique #realmeNarzo10. Watch the launch video online at 12:30 PM, 11th May on our official channels.” Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

The Chinese brand will be streaming the event live on YouTube. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has already published a dedicated Realme Narzo page. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

Realme Narzo 10 series: Expected price, specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

Experience impressive performance and enjoy seamless gaming with A Class G80 AI Processor on the unique #realmeNarzo10.

Watch the launch video online at 12:30 PM, 11th May on our official channels. #FeelThePower

Know more: https://t.co/nF4YzbHOs0 pic.twitter.com/5PAKeEdnKe — realme (@realmemobiles) May 8, 2020

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.

The Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. Rumors are rife that the Narzo 10 is a re-branded version of the Realme 6i smartphone. The latter was recently launched in Thailand and Indonesia. The upcoming Realme phones will likely run Android 10 out of the box.