comscore Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart: Check specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart: Check specifications and other details
News

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart: Check specifications and other details

News

The Flipkart page reiterates that the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A devices will launch in India on March 26 at 12:30PM.

  • Updated: March 21, 2020 4:26 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10

The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The dedicated page for the latest Realme phones has gone live on the e-commerce website. The page reiterates that the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A devices will launch on March 26 at 12:30PM. The website doesn’t reveal any new details, apart from the fact that the handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Besides, tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the price of the phones could fall under Rs 15,000 in India. However, we expect Realme to price its Narzo 10 phone under Rs 10,000. Do note that the brand recently launched its Realme 6 series in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999 in India. To cover up the Rs 10,000 mobile phone segment, the company is expected to position them under the Realme 6 series.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

The Realme Narzo 10 will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000; gets spotted in retail store

Also Read

Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000; gets spotted in retail store

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.

The Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. Rumors are rife that the Narzo 10 is a re-branded version of the Realme 6i smartphone. The latter was recently launched in Thailand and Indonesia.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2020 4:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 21, 2020 4:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages
News
Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages
Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Most Popular

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart

Deals

Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000

News

Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000
Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design
Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

News

Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने डार्क मोड के साथ लॉन्च किया वेबसाइट का नया अवतार

लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आई हुवावे के दमदार स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को फ्लिपकार्ट पर 23,999 रुपये की इफेक्टिव कीमत पर खरीदें

क्या रियलमी इस स्मार्टफोन को भारत में Narzo 10 नाम से लॉन्च करेगी?

Honor Play 9A स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक

News

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
News
Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

News

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages
Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode
Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart

Deals

Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart