The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The dedicated page for the latest Realme phones has gone live on the e-commerce website. The page reiterates that the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A devices will launch on March 26 at 12:30PM. The website doesn’t reveal any new details, apart from the fact that the handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Besides, tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the price of the phones could fall under Rs 15,000 in India. However, we expect Realme to price its Narzo 10 phone under Rs 10,000. Do note that the brand recently launched its Realme 6 series in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999 in India. To cover up the Rs 10,000 mobile phone segment, the company is expected to position them under the Realme 6 series.

The Realme Narzo 10 will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The image shared by the company shows that the main unit of the 10A will have an f/1.8 aperture. Both the handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and 5i.

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support. Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But its official page says an “A Class Processor” that’s “built for gaming.” The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones.

The Narzo 10 will be available in green color, and the 10A version will be on sale in a blue color option. Rumors are rife that the Narzo 10 is a re-branded version of the Realme 6i smartphone. The latter was recently launched in Thailand and Indonesia.