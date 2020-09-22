Realme’s new Narzo 10 smartphone will be up for sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, and more. It was launched in May alongside Realme Narzo 10A. Both phones have been made available through flash sales since then. Also Read - Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more

Realme Narzo 10: Price

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 11,999. It will be sold in three colors – ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and the newly announced ‘That Blue’. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Specifications and features

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port.