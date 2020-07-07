comscore Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale at 12 pm via Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale at 12 pm; check price, specifications and more
News

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale at 12 pm; check price, specifications and more

News

Check out all you need to know about the budget-oriented gaming device Reaklme Narzo 10 ahead of it next sale in India via Flipkart along with Realme’s own website.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 8:35 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10 (10)

The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone is set to go on sale today at 12 pm on the E-commerce website Flipkart, along with Realme’s own website. The phone will be available in a flash sale. The budget-oriented Realme Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, Realme UI, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Being an entry-level gaming device targeted to the youth, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The price of the phone starts at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally,  there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port.  The Narzo 10 smartphone went on its first sale in India on May 18. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Instagram starts testing Reels in India, could launch soon

Also Read

Instagram starts testing Reels in India, could launch soon

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be sold in three colors. These are ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and the newly announced ‘That Blue’. The brand is also offering Rs 500 SuperCash for payments made using MobiKwik on the Realme website. Given the pricing of the phone, it will compete with other mid-range devices from Xiaomi and Realme and Samsung in the price segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 8:35 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Smart TVs
Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream

Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord and more

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

iQoo Z1x स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, लॉन्चिंग के पहले आए सामने

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, डिलीट हुए ट्वीट से हुआ खुलासा

इतने रुपये की कीमत पर लॉन्च हो सकता है Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन, GM ने किया खुलासा

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
News
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream
Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord and more

News

Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord and more

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers