Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, specs and more

The budget-oriented Realme Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, Realme UI, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

  Published: August 18, 2020 10:53 AM IST
Realme launched the Narzo 10 series smartphones back in the month of May and now it is set to go on sale again today at 12PM on the Flipkart, alongside Realme’s own website. The phone will be available in a flash sale. The budget-oriented Realme Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, Realme UI, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Being an entry-level gaming device targeted to the youth, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The price of the phone starts at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A with Mediatek Helio G70 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specs

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally,  there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera.

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port.  The Narzo 10 smartphone went on its first sale in India on May 18.

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be sold in three colors. These are ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and the newly announced ‘That Blue’. Realme Narzo 10 comes with offers for small discounts based on RuPay cards and more. Given the pricing of the phone, it will compete with other mid-range devices from Xiaomi and Realme and Samsung in the price segment.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 10:53 AM IST

Best Sellers