Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 noon; check details
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, features and specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be sold in three colors. These are 'That White', 'That Blue' and 'That Green'.

  • Updated: June 30, 2020 8:40 AM IST
The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on the E-commerce website Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The phone will be available in a flash sale. Launched over a month ago, the Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, Realme UI, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Being a budget gaming device targeted to the youth, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The price of the phone starts at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale at 12 pm today; check price, specifications and offers

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally,  there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 now available in ‘That Blue’ color; set to go on sale on June 30

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU with Mali G52 GPU. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port.  The Narzo 10 smartphone went on its first sale in India on May 18. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999, and will be sold in three colors. These are ‘That White’, ‘That Green’, and the newly announced ‘That Blue’. The brand is also offering Rs 500 SuperCash for payments made using MobiKwik on the Realme website. Given the pricing of the phone, it will compete with other mid-range devices from Xiaomi and Realme and Samsung in the price segment.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2020 8:36 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 30, 2020 8:40 AM IST

