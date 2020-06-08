comscore Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale at 12 pm; check price, features | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

The Realme Narzo 10 starts at Rs 11,999 and will be sold in two colors. These are That White and That Green.

  Published: June 8, 2020 9:18 AM IST
The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on the E-commerce website Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The phone will be available in a flash sale. Launched over a month ago, the Narzo 10 features a 5,000mAh battery, a quad-rear camera setup, Realme UI, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Being a budget gaming device targeted to the youth, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The price of the phone starts at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom will make its India debut soon; might use a different processor

The Narzo 10 will be sold in two colors. These are That White and That Green. Realme is also offering Rs 500 SuperCash for payments made using MobiKwik on the Realme website. Given the pricing of the phone, it will compete with other mid-range devices from Xiaomi and Realme and Samsung in the price segment. Also Read - Realme to launch X50t soon, more details revealed

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Narzo 10 features a quad-camera on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally,  there is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front of the smartphone has a single 16-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme Watch next sale on June 9: Check price in India, offers and more

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging via a micro-USB port. In other news, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices were sold in less than 128 seconds. This is pretty much over two minutes. The Narzo 10 went on its first sale in India on May 18.

