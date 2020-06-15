Realme Narzo 10 with MediaTek Helio G80 goes on sale

Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus will offer their smartphones via flash sale in India. Xiaomi is offering a new variant of Redmi 8A Dual while OnePlus is offering both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Realme, on the other hand, is putting the Narzo 10 smartphone for purchase. With Narzo 10 Series, which also includes the Narzo 10A, Realme is trying to further expand its entry-level product portfolio in the country. Also Read - Realme C11 with model number RMX2185 spotted on certification websites; details

Realme Narzo 10 India Sale on June 15

To recall, Realme initially planned to launch this device in March but ended up delaying it due to lockdown. It also got a false start with the launch on April 21 but the actual launch came only on May 11. Since its launch, Realme has claimed to have sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes. The pricing and design are two of the biggest selling points for this device. It is also the premium of the two devices that have been launched in this series. Also Read - Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India with several new features and bug fixes

Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes in only one storage option of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The sale is scheduled for 12:00PM today and it will be available via realme.com and Flipkart. The Narzo 10 from Realme features a classic design that we first saw on the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition. The classic design is inspired by Naoto Fukasawa and the company claims Narzo 10 goes through a “rare spray coating process, the phone has been polished hundreds of times”. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July: All you need to know

The backside of the device, however, is not much different from other Realme smartphones. At the front, it features a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen HD+ display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and dedicated eye care mode. Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, it comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and support for expandable storage as well. It sports a quad rear camera system with 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and fourth black and white portrait lens.

Inside that mini-drop fullscreen, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Realme UI, packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging. It is a new product category from the company aimed at millennial consumers looking for balance between design, performance and price. Realme’s competition comes from both within the company and outside. If you spend a little more, you can get the Realme 6. By spending Rs 2,000 more, you can even get the excellent Redmi Note 9 Pro.

