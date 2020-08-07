comscore Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme website: Price, offers, specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999. The key highlights of the phone are MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published: August 7, 2020 10:08 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (1)

The Realme Narzo 10A will once again made available via flash sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale will take place today at 12:00 noon. The handset price in India starts from Rs 8,999. The key highlights of the phone are MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. If you are interested in buying this device, then check out full details below. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 10A base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. It comes in two different color options called So Blue and So White. As for the offers, the Realme Narzo 10A buyers can avail different cashback and instant discount schemes of Flipkart Big Saving Days. Realme India website is also running separate offers on its website under Realme Days sale, so you can those out too. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Watch Video: Realme C11 Camera Review

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor Also Read - Realme 6i going on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

It is aided by Mali-G52 graphics processor. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Features Narzo 10A
Price 8499
Chipset Helio G70 AI Processor
OS realme UI based on Android 10
Display 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-pixel resolution
Internal Memory 3GB + 32GB
Rear Camera 12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Front Camera 5MP front camera
Battery 5000mAh
  Published Date: August 7, 2020 10:08 AM IST

Best Sellers