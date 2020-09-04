comscore Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India
News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

News

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants.

  • Published: September 4, 2020 10:06 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A

The affordable Realme Narzo 10A will be once again up for sale today at 12:00PM (12 noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone was recently launched alongside Realme Narzo 10. Some of the highlights of the Narzo 10A include a 6.5-inch display, a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC and triple rear cameras. It comes in two color options, including So Blue and So White. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color option now available on Amazon India

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants. The base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999. Currently, Flipkart is offering standard EMI option and 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and 10 percent discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 10:06 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
News
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

MSI launches new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

Photo Gallery

MSI launches new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

MSI enters business laptop market with new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

Photo Gallery

MSI enters business laptop market with new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India
Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
Realme Phones with 128GB storage

Top Products

Realme Phones with 128GB storage
Best Realme 64MP Camera Phone

Top Products

Best Realme 64MP Camera Phone

हिंदी समाचार

Google Play Store और Apple App Store ने भारत में PUBG Mobile ऐप को किया रिमूव

Honor 9S की सेल आज, 723 रुपये की EMI में मिलेगा 2 कैमरा और 32GB स्टोरेज वाला फोन

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की पहली सेल आज, 6,799 रुपये में खरीदें 2 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G फ्लैक्सिबल लैपटॉप कमाल के फीचर्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual को मिलेगा Android 10 का अपडेट, जानें कैसे करें डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
News
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras
Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details
Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

News

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers