News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs

News

If you are interested in buying the Realme Narzo 10A today, then read on to know more about it.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 9:30 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (1)

The Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale today via Flipkart, and its price in India starts from Rs 8,999. The sale will begin at 12:00PM. The key highlights of the phone are a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. If you are interested in buying this device, then read on to know more about it. Also Read - OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart ahead of the July 21 launch; to feature Warp Charge

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 10A base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. It comes in two different color options called So Blue and So White. As for the offers, the Realme Narzo 10A buyers can avail 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card on Flipkart. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI option. Also Read - Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched; everything we know

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro Review: Gimbal camera is great but this phone is all about balance

It is aided by Mali-G52 graphics processor. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Features Narzo 10A
Price 8499
Chipset Helio G70 AI Processor
OS realme UI based on Android 10
Display 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-pixel resolution
Internal Memory 3GB + 32GB
Rear Camera 12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Front Camera 5MP front camera
Battery 5000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 17, 2020 9:30 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smart 4 Plus भारत में 21 July को 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Poco M2 Pro की अगली सेल 30 जुलाई को होगी, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

इस कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया अपना सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे और दमदार प्रोसेसर

PUBG Mobile: इन जगहों पर करें लैंडिंग, आसानी से जीत सकेंगे गेम

