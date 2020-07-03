comscore Realme Narzo 10A goes on sale at 12 pm today; check details | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10A goes on sale at 12 pm today; check price, offers and specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and it features a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and more.

  Published: July 3, 2020 8:34 AM IST
The Realme Narzo 10A will be up for sale in India at 12 noon today. This budget Realme phone falls under the Rs 10,000 price bracket and offers you a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and more. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499. The sale will begin at 12:00 PM today and interested users can get the phone via the Flipkart website and app. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Flipkart has increased the price of the device by Rs 500. The Realme Narzo 10A is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999. The handset will be sold in two color options, including So Blue and So White. You get a brand warranty of one year for this Realme phone. Also Read - Realme Buds Q, backpack first sale today: Price in India, specifications

Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

In other news, users of Realme’s flagship X50 Pro started receiving the Android 11 beta build. The first beta for the new OS update comes covered with Realme UI on top. The first Android 11 Beta build images are available through the Realme community, and you can download the same and flash to the device. Before doing that, make sure the bootloader is unlocked in the phone’s settings.

  Published Date: July 3, 2020 8:34 AM IST

